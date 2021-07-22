Main content

Olympics ceremony boss sacked over Holocaust joke

The decision to remove Kentaro Kobayashi comes just a day before the opening show is due to be held.

The decision to remove Kentaro Kobayashi comes just a day before the opening show is due to be held. It’s the latest scandal to hit the Tokyo Games. Also: Famine stalks Angola as the worst drought in forty years ravages the south of the country; and Norway pauses to recall the mass murder committed by a far-right extremist ten years ago today.

