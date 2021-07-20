Main content

Severe Floods hit China's Henan Province.

There's been severe flooding in the central Chinese province of Henan with dramatic images of passengers in flooded subway trains

There have been severe floods in the central Chinese province of Henan with dramatic images of passengers in flooded subway trains; The US warns that the world can't wait for the pandemic to end before facing up to global warming; and are advances in running shoe technology giving today's sprinters an unfair advantage ?

