UK government lifts coronavirus restrictions in England despite surge
It's confident rules on mask wearing and social distancing won't be reintroduced. Also: Australian government scientists have said the outlook for the Great Barrier Reef remains "very poor" despite some recovery over the past year, and an investigation by global media outlets has said journalists, activists and opposition leaders around the world had been targeted with phone malware sold to various governments.
