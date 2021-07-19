Main content
Sorry, this episode is not currently available

UK government lifts coronavirus restrictions in England despite surge

It's confident rules on mask wearing and social distancing won't be reintroduced.

It's confident rules on mask wearing and social distancing won't be reintroduced. Also: Australian government scientists have said the outlook for the Great Barrier Reef remains "very poor" despite some recovery over the past year, and an investigation by global media outlets has said journalists, activists and opposition leaders around the world had been targeted with phone malware sold to various governments.

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends