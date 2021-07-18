Main content

Afghanistan: Peace talks resume with Taliban

Officials are optimistic after the first round of negotiations.

Officials sound optimistic after the first round of negotiations, but the Taliban says it’s confident it can still win on the battlefield. Also, rescue workers in Germany race to find survivors after deadly floods. And, with five days until the Tokyo Olympics, the first case of Covid-19 is detected at the athletes’ village.

