Afghanistan: Peace talks resume with Taliban
Officials are optimistic after the first round of negotiations.
Officials sound optimistic after the first round of negotiations, but the Taliban says it’s confident it can still win on the battlefield. Also, rescue workers in Germany race to find survivors after deadly floods. And, with five days until the Tokyo Olympics, the first case of Covid-19 is detected at the athletes’ village.
