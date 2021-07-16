Main content
Floodwaters begin to recede in northwestern Europe
Rescue workers struggle to reach survivors of the devastating floods.
Rescue workers struggle to reach survivors of the devastating floods with authorities in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands trying to take stock of the catastrophic damage. Also, rights groups have condemned raids on media organisations and journalists in Belarus, and the punk group that is asking the establishment to resolve a dispute over music rights.
