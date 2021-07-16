Main content
Europe floods: At least 120 dead and hundreds more missing
Northern Europe hit by some of the worst flooding in decades after record rainfall. Germany and Belgium are worst-affected, and European leaders have called for action on climate-change. Also, how a smartphone could reveal why three young British men joined the militants of Islamic State, and was South Africa's recent unrest planned in advance ?
