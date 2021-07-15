Main content

Floods in western Europe kill more than 60

Thousands of others in Germany and Belgium are forced to evacuate. Also: in Canada leaders of an indigenous nation call on the government to release residential school attendance records to help identify unmarked graves, and how DNA websites are helping US detectives to solve cold case murders - but what ethical questions does this raise? .

