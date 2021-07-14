Main content

Syria: Islamic State children who face lifetime in prison

Plight of thousands of foreign children of IS members in Syrian camps and jails.

Plight of thousands of foreign children of IS members in Syrian camps and jails. Kurdish authorities who run these facilities say IS cells are recruiting and radicalising children as young as eight. Also, nine Chinese nationals are killed in explosion aboard Pakistani bus, and we meet Australian teenagers who want schools to teach about sexual consent.

