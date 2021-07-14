Main content
Syria: Islamic State children who face lifetime in prison
Plight of thousands of foreign children of IS members in Syrian camps and jails.
Plight of thousands of foreign children of IS members in Syrian camps and jails. Kurdish authorities who run these facilities say IS cells are recruiting and radicalising children as young as eight. Also, nine Chinese nationals are killed in explosion aboard Pakistani bus, and we meet Australian teenagers who want schools to teach about sexual consent.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends