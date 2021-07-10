Main content

Taliban in Afghanistan seize key border crossings in new advance

The Taliban have captured major border crossings with Iran and Turkmenistan in a sweeping offensive across northern Afghanistan. Also: US and Colombia to send investigators to Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and how does Jupiter produce X-rays every few minutes?

29 days left to listen

25 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends