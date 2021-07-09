Main content
Bangladesh factory fire kills at least 52
Blaze broke out overnight at a food-processing plant near Dhaka.
Blaze broke out overnight at a food-processing plant near Dhaka. It's feared that casualty-numbers will rise as many workers are unaccounted for. Also, Taliban capture a key crossing on Afghan-Iranian border, and why a Spanish government minister caused controversy - by urging people to eat less meat.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends