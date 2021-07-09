Main content

Bangladesh factory fire kills at least 52

Blaze broke out overnight at a food-processing plant near Dhaka.

Blaze broke out overnight at a food-processing plant near Dhaka. It's feared that casualty-numbers will rise as many workers are unaccounted for. Also, Taliban capture a key crossing on Afghan-Iranian border, and why a Spanish government minister caused controversy - by urging people to eat less meat.

