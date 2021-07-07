Main content

Jacob Zuma:Former South Africa president hands himself over to police

Mr Zuma is now in custody to begin his 15 month sentence for contempt of court.

Last week the Constitutional Court handed down the prison term after he failed to appear before an inquiry into state corruption during his time in office. The Haitian security forces are searching for the gunmen who assassinated the former president, Jovenel Moïse.Trump sues Twitter, Google and Facebook alleging 'censorship'.

