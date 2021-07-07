Main content

Haiti: President Moise is killed in attack at his home

President Jovenel Moise has been shot dead and his wife injured by unidentified gunmen.

President Jovenel Moise has been shot dead and his wife injured by unidentified gunmen. They were attacked at their residence in the capital Port-au-Prince. Also, the Taliban battle their way into a key city in western Afghanistan, and tributes are paid to legendary Indian film star Dilip Kumar who's died at 98.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends