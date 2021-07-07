Main content
Haiti: President Moise is killed in attack at his home
President Jovenel Moise has been shot dead and his wife injured by unidentified gunmen.
President Jovenel Moise has been shot dead and his wife injured by unidentified gunmen. They were attacked at their residence in the capital Port-au-Prince. Also, the Taliban battle their way into a key city in western Afghanistan, and tributes are paid to legendary Indian film star Dilip Kumar who's died at 98.
