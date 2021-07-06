Main content

More than 90% of US troops have now left Afghanistan

The withdrawal comes amid fears of a Taliban resurgence.

The Afghan government admitted that some of its forces are overstretched following the US withdrawal, but said it was determined to retake territory seized by the Taliban. Also: New York state has declared a disaster emergency following a sharp rise in the number of shootings, and we hear from the artist behind a new sculpture to be unveiled in London's Trafalgar Square that will confront Britain's colonial past.

