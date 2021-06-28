Main content

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Rebels enter capital of northern region

Unconfirmed reports say rebel forces have captured Mekelle

Unconfirmed reports say rebel forces have captured Mekelle. Also, Facebook's stock market value has surpassed a trillion dollars for the first time after a US judge dismissed cases accusing the firm of monopoly practices and a new study casts doubt on a theory that there was evidence of life on Venus.

