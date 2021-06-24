Main content
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
One side of the 12-storey beach-side apartment block sheared off. Also, an indigenous group says it has found hundreds of unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school in Canada, the extraordinary life and death of John McAfee the US entrepreneur and creator of the anti virus software, and the British Royal family concedes it needs to do more to increase diversity within its staff.
