Hong Kong: pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily to close down
Highly popular 26 year-old paper accused of violating the national security law.
Highly popular 26 year-old paper accused of violating the national security law. Also: a BBC investigation finds widespread illness, overcrowding and even sexual assaults at an emergency US government camp housing migrant children in the Texan desert, and the singer Britney Spears is due to address a court in Los Angeles to try to wrest control of her financial affairs from her father.
