Putin and Biden hold talks in Geneva

Russian and US leaders attend summit at villa in Switzerland.

Russian and US leaders attend summit at villa in Switzerland. It's their first meeting since Biden became President, and comes at a time of high tensions over several issues. Also, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un warns of food shortages following poor harvests, and what happened to a well-known company's shares when a global superstar publicly rejected its product.

