Speaking after his first summit of Nato leaders since taking office, President Biden said he will lay down red lines to his Russian counterpart in their meeting on Wednesday, and acknowledged that he faced a tough opponent in Vladimir Putin. Also: Belarus parades the detained opposition journalist Roman Protasevich at a news conference in Minsk; and the American actor Ned Beatty - who appeared in Deliverance and Superman - dies at the age of 83.

Show less