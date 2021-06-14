Main content

Biden says China and Russia trying to ‘drive a wedge’ in Nato

The US president was speaking after his first Nato meeting since taking office.

Speaking after his first summit of Nato leaders since taking office, President Biden said he will lay down red lines to his Russian counterpart in their meeting on Wednesday, and acknowledged that he faced a tough opponent in Vladimir Putin. Also: Belarus parades the detained opposition journalist Roman Protasevich at a news conference in Minsk; and the American actor Ned Beatty - who appeared in Deliverance and Superman - dies at the age of 83.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends