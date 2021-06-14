Main content
Biden says China and Russia trying to ‘drive a wedge’ in Nato
The US president was speaking after his first Nato meeting since taking office.
Speaking after his first summit of Nato leaders since taking office, President Biden said he will lay down red lines to his Russian counterpart in their meeting on Wednesday, and acknowledged that he faced a tough opponent in Vladimir Putin. Also: Belarus parades the detained opposition journalist Roman Protasevich at a news conference in Minsk; and the American actor Ned Beatty - who appeared in Deliverance and Superman - dies at the age of 83.
