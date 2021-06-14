Main content
NATO: America's back at the table
The head of Nato says it’s a pivotal moment for the transatlantic alliance.
The head of Nato says it’s a pivotal moment in the seventy–two year history of the organisation, as he urged members to respond to China’s rise and Russia’s aggressive behaviour. Also: the trial of Aung San Suu Kyi has begun in Myanmar and is football still as important for Scotland now its back in the EUROS after a twenty-three year gap?
