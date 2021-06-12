Main content
G7 leaders agree on spending plan to rival China
The US and its allies have agreed a huge infrastructure plan to counter China's Belt and Road initiative.
The US and its allies have agreed a huge infrastructure plan to counter China's Belt and Road initiative. Also: the Danish footballer, Christian Eriksen, is awake in hospital after collapsing during a European Championship match, and Saudi Arabia has announced strict limits for this year's Hajj pilgrimage because of the pandemic.
