Main content

US approves new Alzheimer’s drug

The drug is the first new treatment for the disease to be approved in nearly 20 years.

Regulators in the United States approved a revolutionary drug for Alzheimer's, targeting - for the first time - the underlying causes of the devastating brain disease. Also: an independent inquiry in Cyprus has concluded that thousands of passports were issued illicitly from a controversial passports-for-cash scheme set up to attract investors, and how intimacy coordinators are changing the way we make films and TV.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends