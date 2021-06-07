The drug is the first new treatment for the disease to be approved in nearly 20 years.

Regulators in the United States approved a revolutionary drug for Alzheimer's, targeting - for the first time - the underlying causes of the devastating brain disease. Also: an independent inquiry in Cyprus has concluded that thousands of passports were issued illicitly from a controversial passports-for-cash scheme set up to attract investors, and how intimacy coordinators are changing the way we make films and TV.