US approves new Alzheimer’s drug
The drug is the first new treatment for the disease to be approved in nearly 20 years.
Regulators in the United States approved a revolutionary drug for Alzheimer's, targeting - for the first time - the underlying causes of the devastating brain disease. Also: an independent inquiry in Cyprus has concluded that thousands of passports were issued illicitly from a controversial passports-for-cash scheme set up to attract investors, and how intimacy coordinators are changing the way we make films and TV.
