Israeli police question prominent Palestinian activists
Muna and Mohammed el-Kurd have fronted a campaign to stop evictions of Palestinians.
Muna and Mohammed el-Kurd have become the faces of a recent campaign to stop evictions of Palestinians in East Jerusalem. They were both later released by police. Also: El Salvador plans to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender; and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announce the birth of their baby girl, Lilibet.
Palestinian arrests
A set of twins have become the faces of the campaign to stop the eviction of Palestinians
Bitcoin El Salvador
The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has announced that Bitcoin will be legal tende
Germany polls
Polls suggest that the CDU are in the lead of regional election results in Germany
Nigeria Pastor
Africa has lost one of its most influential preachers
Royal baby
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have announced the birth of their second child
Mexico election
Mexico is hving it's largest election ever as ongoing violence plagues politicians
Peru election
The presidential race is predicted to be very tight race in Peru's election
James Bird Jr
It has been 23 years since the murder of James Bird Jr, one of the most brutal hate crimes
Sardinia sand
A large scale investigation to find sand and shells taken as souvenirs in Sardinia
BAFTAs
This years BAFTAs saw 'I may destroy you' writer and actress win best actress
