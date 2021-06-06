Main content

Israeli police question prominent Palestinian activists

Muna and Mohammed el-Kurd have fronted a campaign to stop evictions of Palestinians.

Muna and Mohammed el-Kurd have become the faces of a recent campaign to stop evictions of Palestinians in East Jerusalem. They were both later released by police. Also: El Salvador plans to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender; and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announce the birth of their baby girl, Lilibet.

Chapters

  • Palestinian arrests

    • Palestinian arrests

      A set of twins have become the faces of the campaign to stop the eviction of Palestinians

      Duration: 03:10

  • Bitcoin El Salvador

    • Bitcoin El Salvador

      The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has announced that Bitcoin will be legal tende

      Duration: 03:06

  • Germany polls

    • Germany polls

      Polls suggest that the CDU are in the lead of regional election results in Germany

      Duration: 02:12

  • Nigeria Pastor

    • Nigeria Pastor

      Africa has lost one of its most influential preachers

      Duration: 01:26

  • Royal baby

    • Royal baby

      Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have announced the birth of their second child

      Duration: 02:15

  • Mexico election

    • Mexico election

      Mexico is hving it's largest election ever as ongoing violence plagues politicians

      Duration: 04:11

  • Peru election

    • Peru election

      The presidential race is predicted to be very tight race in Peru's election

      Duration: 01:00

  • James Bird Jr

    • James Bird Jr

      It has been 23 years since the murder of James Bird Jr, one of the most brutal hate crimes

      Duration: 04:53

  • Sardinia sand

    • Sardinia sand

      A large scale investigation to find sand and shells taken as souvenirs in Sardinia

      Duration: 02:10

  • BAFTAs

    • BAFTAs

      This years BAFTAs saw 'I may destroy you' writer and actress win best actress

      Duration: 01:17

