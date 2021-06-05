Main content

G7: Rich nations back deal to tax multinationals

They have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system.

Amazon and Facebook have said they welcome the agreement - even if they have to pay more tax. The US justice department is ending the practice of secretly obtaining reporters' records in order to identify sources leaking classified information. Nigeria will prosecute anyone found to have breached the country's ban on the social media firm Twitter.

Chapters

  • Multinational corporation tax

      In a deal between G7 countries, multinational corporations will have to pay 15% tax

      Duration: 02:40

  • US journalist phone records

      The US Department of Justice will stop subpoenaing journalist's phone records

      Duration: 02:58

  • Nigeria Twitter

      Nigeria has blocked its citizens from Twitter after a leader's post was blocked

      Duration: 02:57

  • Darren Byler

      Darren Byler is a researcher who translated a Novel by a Uyghur author in China

      Duration: 05:03

  • Mexican mid-term election violence

      The Mexican campaign has been plagued by violence with 90 politicians murdered

      Duration: 03:54

  • Canada residential schools

      Justin Trudeau said Catholic church needed to take responsibility for Residential schools

      Duration: 03:19

  • Belgium manhunt

      Belgium police have been hunting a far-right solider who ran from barracks heavily armed

      Duration: 03:33

  • Author book burning

      A British author has burned her books in protest of the blurbs publishers had written

      Duration: 02:52

