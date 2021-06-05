G7: Rich nations back deal to tax multinationals
They have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system.
Amazon and Facebook have said they welcome the agreement - even if they have to pay more tax. The US justice department is ending the practice of secretly obtaining reporters' records in order to identify sources leaking classified information. Nigeria will prosecute anyone found to have breached the country's ban on the social media firm Twitter.
Chapters
Multinational corporation tax
Multinational corporation tax
In a deal between G7 countries, multinational corporations will have to pay 15% tax
Duration: 02:40
US journalist phone records
US journalist phone records
The US Department of Justice will stop subpoenaing journalist's phone records
Duration: 02:58
Nigeria Twitter
Nigeria Twitter
Nigeria has blocked its citizens from Twitter after a leader's post was blocked
Duration: 02:57
Darren Byler
Darren Byler
Darren Byler is a researcher who translated a Novel by a Uyghur author in China
Duration: 05:03
Mexican mid-term election violence
Mexican mid-term election violence
The Mexican campaign has been plagued by violence with 90 politicians murdered
Duration: 03:54
Canada residential schools
Canada residential schools
Justin Trudeau said Catholic church needed to take responsibility for Residential schools
Duration: 03:19
Belgium manhunt
Belgium manhunt
Belgium police have been hunting a far-right solider who ran from barracks heavily armed
Duration: 03:33
Author book burning
Author book burning
A British author has burned her books in protest of the blurbs publishers had written
Duration: 02:52
