Hong Kong: China clamps down firmly on Tiananmen Square commemorations
Authorities in Hong Kong have heavily curbed efforts to mark anniversary of 1989 massacre.
Authorities in Hong Kong have heavily curbed efforts to mark anniversary of 1989 massacre. This year's anniversary is first since introduction of controversial security law. Also, Nepal asks UK for vaccines to tackle Covid-19, and how supersonic air travel could be on the way back - but it won't be cheap.

