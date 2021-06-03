Main content
The Games will go on say Tokyo Olympic organisers
The president of the Tokyo Olympic Games insists they'll go ahead despite the pandemic.
The president of the Tokyo Olympic Games insists they will go ahead -- despite the pandemic and widespread opposition among ordinary Japanese. Also: could this be the end of Bibi Netanyahu’s career as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, worms in space -- and the club helping shark attack survivors talk their way to mental health.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends