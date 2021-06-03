Main content

Israel opposition parties agree to form government

Naftali Bennett would initially become PM, meaning an end to Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure. Also: oil spill fears as ship sinks off Sri Lanka, and a teenage girl in California pushes a bear to protect her dogs.

Chapters

  • Israel coalition

      The Israeli opposition leader has formed a coalition government

      Duration: 04:36

  • EU Iran Nuclear deal

      The EU envoy says he believes a new agreement during the Iran Nuclear deal negotiations

      Duration: 01:56

  • Royal Household race

      The Royal household has responded to allegations of racial prejudice until 1980s

      Duration: 01:51

  • Russia extremist organisations in election

      The Russian parliament has approved a law banning extremist organisations in elections

      Duration: 01:39

  • Sri Lanka marine disaster

      Sri Lanka is facing a major marine disaster after a cargo ship caught fire

      Duration: 03:43

  • COVAX fund raising

      A global vaccine summit has raised over 2.4bn dollars in pledges for COVAX

      Duration: 01:12

  • India's black fungus cases

      India is seeing an increase in black fungus cases in covid patients

      Duration: 03:22

  • Lebanon's UN tribunal closure

      A UN tribunal that is prosecuting men for killing Lebanon's leader may have to close

      Duration: 00:50

  • Tanzania courts

      Mobile courts in Tanzania are trying to shorten long waits for court dates

      Duration: 03:57

  • Huawei new system

      Huawei has released its own platform to rival Android and Apple's IOS

      Duration: 02:22

  • International Booker Prize

      The International Booker Prize has gone to 'At night all blood is black' by David Diop

      Duration: 01:54

  • Bear fight

      CCTV footage shows a seventeen year old girl intervene between her dog and a bear

      Duration: 01:45

