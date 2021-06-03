Israel opposition parties agree to form government
Naftali Bennett would initially become PM, meaning an end to Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure. Also: oil spill fears as ship sinks off Sri Lanka, and a teenage girl in California pushes a bear to protect her dogs.
Israel coalition
Israel coalition
The Israeli opposition leader has formed a coalition government
Duration: 04:36
EU Iran Nuclear deal
EU Iran Nuclear deal
The EU envoy says he believes a new agreement during the Iran Nuclear deal negotiations
Duration: 01:56
Royal Household race
Royal Household race
The Royal household has responded to allegations of racial prejudice until 1980s
Duration: 01:51
Russia extremist organisations in election
Russia extremist organisations in election
The Russian parliament has approved a law banning extremist organisations in elections
Duration: 01:39
Sri Lanka marine disaster
Sri Lanka marine disaster
Sri Lanka is facing a major marine disaster after a cargo ship caught fire
Duration: 03:43
COVAX fund raising
COVAX fund raising
A global vaccine summit has raised over 2.4bn dollars in pledges for COVAX
Duration: 01:12
India's black fungus cases
India's black fungus cases
India is seeing an increase in black fungus cases in covid patients
Duration: 03:22
Lebanon's UN tribunal closure
Lebanon's UN tribunal closure
A UN tribunal that is prosecuting men for killing Lebanon's leader may have to close
Duration: 00:50
Tanzania courts
Tanzania courts
Mobile courts in Tanzania are trying to shorten long waits for court dates
Duration: 03:57
Huawei new system
Huawei new system
Huawei has released its own platform to rival Android and Apple's IOS
Duration: 02:22
International Booker Prize
International Booker Prize
The International Booker Prize has gone to 'At night all blood is black' by David Diop
Duration: 01:54
Bear fight
Bear fight
CCTV footage shows a seventeen year old girl intervene between her dog and a bear
Duration: 01:45
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends
