Belarus: President Lukashenko seeks Russian support
The leader says the West wants to destabilise Belarus, as talks begin with Vladimir Putin.
The embattled Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, claims the West is trying to destabilise his regime, as he begins talks with Vladimir Putin. Also: more than 50 countries accuse World Health Organization officials of covering up sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated by aid workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. And in China, fans of the sitcom Friends are left disappointed after the special reunion episode is censored.
