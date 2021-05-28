Main content

Germany officially recognises colonial-era genocide in Namibia

Germany has acknowledged committing atrocities during early 20th century.

Germany has acknowledged committing atrocities during early 20th century. Huge numbers of Herero and Nama people were killed by German troops. Also, hundreds of thousands flee Congolese city of Goma over fears of another volcanic eruption, and does the way we cough indicate whether or not we have Covid ?

