New map reveals cosmic mystery
Astronomers create the largest ever chart of the universe’s dark matter.
Scientists have created the most detailed chart yet of how dark matter is spread out across the universe; their findings could challenge Einstein's theory of general relativity. Also: the UN Human Rights Council votes to investigate violence in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the Brazilian samba composer, Nelson Sargento, dies at the age of 96.
