Jacob Zuma pleads 'not guilty' in corruption trial
Former South African president in court over $5 billion arms deal from 1990s.
He's blamed political enemies in the ruling ANC party for his legal troubles. Also,
president of Belarus hits back at critics after international outrage over forced re-routing of an airliner, and is a hot bath as good for you as an exercise-session ?
The Inquiry Podcast
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends