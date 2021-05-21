Main content
Israel and Hamas both claim victory after truce
Ceasefire now in effect, but clashes have taken place in Jerusalem.
Ceasefire now in effect, but clashes have taken place in Jerusalem. Israeli police and Palestinians have confronted each other at Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
Also, WHO warns that true global Covid-19 death-toll could be much higher than official figures, and why 68 big cats have been seized from park owned by stars of 'Tiger King' series.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends