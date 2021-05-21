Main content

Israel and Hamas both claim victory after truce

Ceasefire now in effect, but clashes have taken place in Jerusalem. Israeli police and Palestinians have confronted each other at Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
Also, WHO warns that true global Covid-19 death-toll could be much higher than official figures, and why 68 big cats have been seized from park owned by stars of 'Tiger King' series.

