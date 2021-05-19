Main content

International pressure mounts for Middle East ceasefire

US tells Israel it wants to see a "significant de-escalation" in the fighting with Palestinian militants. Also: Donald Trump denounces criminal investigation into his business in New York, Leonardo DiCaprio leads 43 million dollar pledge to restore the Galapagos Islands and Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary.

