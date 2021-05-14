Main content

Gaza: Israeli warplanes and gunboats support artillery assault

Israel launches heaviest bombardment of Gaza so far as fighting continues.

Israel launches heaviest bombardment of Gaza so far as fighting continues. And US and Egyptian mediators arrive in Israel to broker talks to try and end conflict. Also, Turkish company that provides a quarter of Lebanon's electricity has halted supplies, and a work by Picasso is sold for more than one hundred million dollars.

