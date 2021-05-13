Main content

Gaza: No let up in violence

Hamas remains defiant and the Israeli military considers possible ground invasion.

Hamas remains defiant and the Israeli military considers possible ground invasion. Also 3 Kenyan MPs meet the speaker of parliament to explain allegations of widespread bribe-taking by their colleagues, and Bitcoin takes a nosedive as Elon Musk announces Tesla will no longer accept the cryptocurrency to buy its cars.

