Gaza: No let up in violence
Hamas remains defiant and the Israeli military considers possible ground invasion.
Also 3 Kenyan MPs meet the speaker of parliament to explain allegations of widespread bribe-taking by their colleagues, and Bitcoin takes a nosedive as Elon Musk announces Tesla will no longer accept the cryptocurrency to buy its cars.
