Main content

Gaza: Dozens of deaths as Israel and Palestinians exchange fire

Israel kills senior Hamas commanders in Gaza City as fighting continues.

Israeli air strikes kill senior Hamas military commanders in Gaza City, as fighting with Palestinians goes on. Also, international leaders urge both sides to back down amid warnings of a full-scale war. And US Republicans oust Liz Cheney from a leadership position in Congress, over her opposition to Donald Trump.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends