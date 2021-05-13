Main content
Gaza: Dozens of deaths as Israel and Palestinians exchange fire
Israel kills senior Hamas commanders in Gaza City as fighting continues.
Israeli air strikes kill senior Hamas military commanders in Gaza City, as fighting with Palestinians goes on. Also, international leaders urge both sides to back down amid warnings of a full-scale war. And US Republicans oust Liz Cheney from a leadership position in Congress, over her opposition to Donald Trump.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends