UN warns Israel and Hamas are heading for full scale war

Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets into Israel and Israel carried out heavy airstrikes on Gaza.

Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets into Israel and Israel carried out heavy airstrikes on Gaza. We hear from the Israeli Defence Force and a man being bombed in Gaza City. Also: bodies wash up along India's River Ganges as crematoria struggle to keep up with Covid 19, and the Brit Awards are back in London with a live audience.

