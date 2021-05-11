Several killed in Russian school shooting
At least seven pupils and one teacher died in the attack in Kazan..Also, further heavy exchanges of fire between Palestinians and Israelis, and the legacy of Bob Marley 40 years after his death.
Chapters
-
Russia shooting
-
Russia shooting
At least eight people have been killed by a gunman at a school in Russia
Duration: 03:29
Israel Gaza conflict
-
Israel Gaza conflict
Defiance at dawn from Palestinians at the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Duration: 03:57
China's cenus
-
China's cenus
China has released the data from its latest census
Duration: 02:10
Pakistan covid
-
Pakistan covid
Pakistan is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections
Duration: 03:23
Markets
-
Markets
There have been large fall in the global stock market
Duration: 01:01
Thai journalists
-
Thai journalists
A Thai court has granted an adjournment to the trial of three journalists and activists
Duration: 02:39
Oceans
-
Oceans
Scientists say have the most precise information yet on the deepest points in each ocean
Duration: 01:12
Forests
-
Forests
Research has shown forest the size of France has regrown naturally in the last 20 years
Duration: 02:58
Bob Marley anniversary
-
Bob Marley anniversary
Today marks forty years since the death of the reggae legend Bob Marley
Duration: 04:00
-
-
-
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends
-
-
-
-
-
-