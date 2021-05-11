Main content

Several killed in Russian school shooting

At least seven pupils and one teacher died in the attack in Kazan..Also, further heavy exchanges of fire between Palestinians and Israelis, and the legacy of Bob Marley 40 years after his death.

29 days left to listen

27 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Chapters

  • Russia shooting

    • Russia shooting

      At least eight people have been killed by a gunman at a school in Russia

      Duration: 03:29

  • Israel Gaza conflict

    • Israel Gaza conflict

      Defiance at dawn from Palestinians at the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

      Duration: 03:57

  • China's cenus

    • China's cenus

      China has released the data from its latest census

      Duration: 02:10

  • Pakistan covid

    • Pakistan covid

      Pakistan is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections

      Duration: 03:23

  • Markets

    • Markets

      There have been large fall in the global stock market

      Duration: 01:01

  • Thai journalists

    • Thai journalists

      A Thai court has granted an adjournment to the trial of three journalists and activists

      Duration: 02:39

  • Oceans

    • Oceans

      Scientists say have the most precise information yet on the deepest points in each ocean

      Duration: 01:12

  • Forests

    • Forests

      Research has shown forest the size of France has regrown naturally in the last 20 years

      Duration: 02:58

  • Bob Marley anniversary

    • Bob Marley anniversary

      Today marks forty years since the death of the reggae legend Bob Marley

      Duration: 04:00

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends