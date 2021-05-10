Main content

Jewish nationalist march cancelled in Occupied East Jerusalem

Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli police.

Police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing crowds in and around Al-Aqsa mosque. Emergency legislation has taken effect in the United States to protect fuel supplies, after a cyber attack forced the closure of a major pipeline. German priests defy Vatican to bless gay couples.

