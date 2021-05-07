Main content

India: Communities take action to tackle Covid crisis

Sikhs in Delhi convert temple into hospital for Covid patients.

Sikhs in Delhi convert temple into hospital for Covid patients. And Supreme Court orders government to supply 700 metric tonnes of oxygen to capital's hospitals every day. Also, UN urges Brazil to investigate police raid which resulted in at least 25 deaths, and the refugee athletes who dream of Olympic glory - despite having no country to represent.

