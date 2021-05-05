Main content
Facebook's Trump ban upheld for now
The former president was banned from the site in January following the Capitol Hill riots.
Facebook’s Oversight Board however criticised the permanent nature of the ban and ordered the site to review the decision and “justify a proportionate response” that is applied to everyone. Also: the World Health Organisation sets up a global intelligence centre in Berlin to identify future pandemics, and scientists have uncovered what may be Africa's oldest ceremonial human burial 78,000 years ago.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends