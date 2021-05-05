Myanmar: Opposition say they'll create armed protection force
Opponents of military coup have announced setting up of armed wing.
Opponents of military coup have announced setting up of armed wing. This follows months of clashes with security forces, in which more than 700 demonstrators have been killed. Also, entire Indian delegation at G7 talks in London must self-isolate after Covid cases detected, and how Napoleon's controversial legacy still divides France 200 years after his death.
Chapters
-
Myanmar opposition
-
Myanmar opposition
Opponents of the military coup have announced setting up of armed wing
Duration: 03:36
G7 disruption
-
G7 disruption
The G7 has been disrupted after Indian delegates tested positive for covid 19
Duration: 03:24
Pakistan covid surge
-
Pakistan covid surge
Pakistan, which shares a border with India is seeing a rise in covid cases
Duration: 03:57
Uganda human sacrifice law
-
Uganda human sacrifice law
Uganda has passed a law specifically criminalising human sacrifice
Duration: 03:11
Mary Rose
-
Mary Rose
Remains of a sailor with African origins have been found on the Mary Rose
Duration: 01:04
Tigray's child malnutrition
-
Tigray's child malnutrition
A survey has found alarming levels of malnutrition among children in Tigray
Duration: 02:06
South China Sea dispute
-
South China Sea dispute
The Philippine government has encouraged fishing in a disputed part of the South China Sea
Duration: 00:56
Zulu Queen mourning
-
Zulu Queen mourning
Mourners in South Africa are gathering at Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s palace
Duration: 01:20
Coral reef project
-
Coral reef project
A plan to restore coral reefs has been unveiled in Indonesia
Duration: 00:36
Breast milk jewellery
-
Breast milk jewellery
Jewellery company Mum's Own Milk make jewellery from human breast milk
Duration: 02:34
Napoleon 200 year anniversary
-
Napoleon 200 year anniversary
It's 200 years to the day since France’s most famous ruler, Napoleon Bonaparte died
Duration: 03:45
-
-
-
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-