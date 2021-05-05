Main content

Myanmar: Opposition say they'll create armed protection force

Opponents of military coup have announced setting up of armed wing.

Opponents of military coup have announced setting up of armed wing. This follows months of clashes with security forces, in which more than 700 demonstrators have been killed. Also, entire Indian delegation at G7 talks in London must self-isolate after Covid cases detected, and how Napoleon's controversial legacy still divides France 200 years after his death.

Chapters

  • Myanmar opposition

    • Myanmar opposition

      Opponents of the military coup have announced setting up of armed wing

      Duration: 03:36

  • G7 disruption

    • G7 disruption

      The G7 has been disrupted after Indian delegates tested positive for covid 19

      Duration: 03:24

  • Pakistan covid surge

    • Pakistan covid surge

      Pakistan, which shares a border with India is seeing a rise in covid cases

      Duration: 03:57

  • Uganda human sacrifice law

    • Uganda human sacrifice law

      Uganda has passed a law specifically criminalising human sacrifice

      Duration: 03:11

  • Mary Rose

    • Mary Rose

      Remains of a sailor with African origins have been found on the Mary Rose

      Duration: 01:04

  • Tigray's child malnutrition

    • Tigray's child malnutrition

      A survey has found alarming levels of malnutrition among children in Tigray

      Duration: 02:06

  • South China Sea dispute

    • South China Sea dispute

      The Philippine government has encouraged fishing in a disputed part of the South China Sea

      Duration: 00:56

  • Zulu Queen mourning

    • Zulu Queen mourning

      Mourners in South Africa are gathering at Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s palace

      Duration: 01:20

  • Coral reef project

    • Coral reef project

      A plan to restore coral reefs has been unveiled in Indonesia

      Duration: 00:36

  • Breast milk jewellery

    • Breast milk jewellery

      Jewellery company Mum's Own Milk make jewellery from human breast milk

      Duration: 02:34

  • Napoleon 200 year anniversary

    • Napoleon 200 year anniversary

      It's 200 years to the day since France’s most famous ruler, Napoleon Bonaparte died

      Duration: 03:45

