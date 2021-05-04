Main content

Mexico City metro: Authorities promise full investigation into deadly crash

Concerns over possible structural failures had been raised.

The Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said “nothing would be hidden” while the mayor of Mexico City said an external company would be involved in the inquiry. Also: the American drugmaker Pfizer has markedly increased its projected revenue and profits as a result of increasing demand for its coronavirus vaccine, and a diplomatic crisis is averted in Belgium, after a farmer there accidentally redraws his country’s border with France

