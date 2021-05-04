Main content

Mexico City train crash kills over 20 people

The Mexican authorities promise an independent investigation. Also: India suspends the IPL cricket tournament; and Bill and Melinda Gates are to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Chapters

  • Mexico train crash

    • Mexico train crash

      At least 23 people have died in a collapse of a section of Mexico City's metro

      Duration: 03:17

  • G7 meeting

    • G7 meeting

      Foreign ministers from the G7 countries are meeting face-to-face for the first time in two

      Duration: 02:28

  • Pandora diamonds

    • Pandora diamonds

      Pandora says it will no longer sell mined diamonds switching to the man-made version

      Duration: 03:10

  • Gates divorce

    • Gates divorce

      After twenty-seven years of marriage, Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced

      Duration: 04:40

  • India IPL cricket

    • India IPL cricket

      India has now recorded more than twenty million coronavirus infections

      Duration: 03:11

  • Gymnastics abuse

    • Gymnastics abuse

      A review of gymnastics in Australia has revealed “systemic risk factors” within the sport

      Duration: 03:54

  • Indian Ocean's coral reefs

    • Indian Ocean's coral reefs

      The Chagos Archipelago is one of the largest protected marine areas on the planet

      Duration: 03:47

  • AI crosswords

    • AI crosswords

      Computers can beat humans at Chess and Go but what about crosswords

      Duration: 03:32

