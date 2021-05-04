Mexico City train crash kills over 20 people
The Mexican authorities promise an independent investigation. Also: India suspends the IPL cricket tournament; and Bill and Melinda Gates are to divorce after 27 years of marriage.
Mexico train crash
At least 23 people have died in a collapse of a section of Mexico City's metro
Duration: 03:17
G7 meeting
Foreign ministers from the G7 countries are meeting face-to-face for the first time in two
Duration: 02:28
Pandora diamonds
Pandora says it will no longer sell mined diamonds switching to the man-made version
Duration: 03:10
Gates divorce
After twenty-seven years of marriage, Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced
Duration: 04:40
India IPL cricket
India has now recorded more than twenty million coronavirus infections
Duration: 03:11
Gymnastics abuse
A review of gymnastics in Australia has revealed “systemic risk factors” within the sport
Duration: 03:54
Indian Ocean's coral reefs
The Chagos Archipelago is one of the largest protected marine areas on the planet
Duration: 03:47
AI crosswords
Computers can beat humans at Chess and Go but what about crosswords
Duration: 03:32
