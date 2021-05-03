Main content
WHO wants more funding for COVAX
Forty five billion dollars needed to fund Covid vaccines for low income countries.
The World Health Organisation has appealed for more help from rich countries to protect poorer nations against the coronavirus as the global vaccination gap widens. The EU unveils plans for overseas tourists to return. Escape from China by boat - one man's perilous dinghy ride to what he hopes is a new life in Taiwan.
