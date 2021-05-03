Main content

WHO wants more funding for COVAX

Forty five billion dollars needed to fund Covid vaccines for low income countries.

The World Health Organisation has appealed for more help from rich countries to protect poorer nations against the coronavirus as the global vaccination gap widens. The EU unveils plans for overseas tourists to return. Escape from China by boat - one man's perilous dinghy ride to what he hopes is a new life in Taiwan.

29 days left to listen

34 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends