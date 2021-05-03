Main content

Officials say the site had more than four- hundred- thousand members across the globe. Four men have been arrested in an international operation. Also: the European Commission says restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU should be eased, and scientists discover a way to redress the shortage of male sea turtles due to climate change.

