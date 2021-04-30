Main content
Israel: At least 44 killed in stampede at religious festival
Prime Minister Netanyahu has pledged an investigation into disaster.
Prime Minister Netanyahu has pledged an investigation into disaster. Reports say it began when people leaving Orthodox Jewish event slipped in overcrowded passageway. Also, India's supreme court warns government not to silence criticism over its handling of pandemic, and why US podcaster Joe Rogan has described himself as a 'a moron.'
