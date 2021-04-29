Main content
Biden: 'America is on the move again'
President Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of the US Congress.
President Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of the US Congress. He outlined massive spending packages to create green jobs and ensure all children had access to a good education. Also: hospitals in India are overwhelmed as Covid-19 pandemic continues, and the Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies aged 90.
