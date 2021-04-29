Main content

Biden: 'America is on the move again'

President Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of the US Congress.

President Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of the US Congress. He outlined massive spending packages to create green jobs and ensure all children had access to a good education. Also: hospitals in India are overwhelmed as Covid-19 pandemic continues, and the Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies aged 90.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends