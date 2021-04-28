Main content

India: Official Covid death-toll is now above 200,000

Experts warn that the true number of deaths could be much higher.

Experts warn that the true number of deaths could be much higher. We speak to emergency workers, and hear how major cities and rural communities are affected by deepening crisis. Also, how neighbouring Pakistan is responding to India's plight, and Britain's PM Boris Johnson to face investigation over funding for his apartment.

