Main content

Rising anger in India

The government is under pressure to reveal the true number of Covid deaths.

The government is under pressure to reveal the true number of Covid deaths as India's healthcare system buckles under a huge second wave of infections. Also: teenage girls could be at a higher risk of concussion than boys when playing football and the women who pioneered electronic music are celebrated in a new film.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends