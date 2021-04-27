Main content
Rising anger in India
The government is under pressure to reveal the true number of Covid deaths.
The government is under pressure to reveal the true number of Covid deaths as India's healthcare system buckles under a huge second wave of infections. Also: teenage girls could be at a higher risk of concussion than boys when playing football and the women who pioneered electronic music are celebrated in a new film.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends