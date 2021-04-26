Main content

AstraZeneca: US to share up to 60m vaccine doses

Millions of doses will be available for export in the coming months, the White House says.

The US has announced it will share its supplies of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine with other countries once a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration has been completed. Also: Opposition forces occupy key parts of Mogadishu in Somalia and we hear from Italy’s Robinson Crusoe, who has been forced to leave his secluded island home after 32 years.

